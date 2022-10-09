Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) found themselves on the winning side of a 12-9 game against the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night in Week 5.

The first prime-time game of the season for the Colts wasn’t too aesthetically pleasing. The offense was dreadful, allowing eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits while Matt Ryan threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.

The defense, however, stood its ground throughout the night. They were excellent on third down and in the red zone despite the offense doing its best to throw the game away.

Using 15 snaps played as the qualifying threshold, here’s a look at the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from Week 5:

Top 3 Offense

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

RB Phillip Lindsay: 68.7 overall grade

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) inactive and Nyheim Hines (concussion) leaving after just three plays, Lindsay shared the workload with Deon Jackson, who wound up leading the team in rushing.

RG Braden Smith: 68.4 overall grade

Smith moved to right guard for the game, and it wound up being the only positive development on the offensive line. Playing at the position he was drafted, Smith allowed just one pressure on 53 pass-blocking snaps.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 67.0 overall grade

It wasn’t a massive game for Pittman Jr., especially drawing the tough matchup against Patrick Surtain II. But Pittman Jr. still managed five receptions for 59 yards. It probably should have been Alec Pierce as the top-graded wideout here.

Top 3 Defense

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

CB Stephon Gilmore: 90.0 overall grade

Gilmore has arguably been the MVP of the Colts through the first five games. He came through in a massive way, especially late in the game. He recorded an interception in the fourth quarter that led to the Colts tying the game and then was responsible for the game-saving pass breakup in overtime.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.: 79.0 overall grade

Rodgers Sr. has officially taken over the No. 3 cornerback role, and he continued his strong play Thursday night. He was credited with three defensive stops and while he allowed receptions on both of his targets, he allowed just 12 receiving yards.

Story continues

DT DeForest Buckner: 76.6 overall grade

Buckner is back. The former All-Pro is playing at the type of level and while he’s still dealing with a significant elbow injury, he is back to being the engine of the defense.

Bottom 3 Offense

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 45.8 overall grade

Alie-Cox had just one target, which he caught for seven yards. He graded out as a below-average run blocker during the game.

QB Matt Ryan: 39.0 overall grade

Ryan was under pressure for the majority of the game, but he also made some terrible decisions. He came through during the fourth quarter and overtime when the offense needed it, but there are too many negative plays coming from the quarterback position.

OT Matt Pryor: 29.0 overall grade

It can’t get much worse for Pryor. Making the switch from left to right tackle on a short week is incredibly difficult. But he simply is too much of a liability on the offensive line. He allowed nine pressures—the most of any player in a single game this year—and three sacks on Thursday night.

Bottom 3 Defense

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

LB Bobby Okereke: 49.4 overall grade

Okereke didn’t have a terrible game and even though his pass defense didn’t grade out well for Pro Football Focus, he wasn’t as much of a liability as it may seem. He had a strong pass breakup in the end zone that saved a touchdown, but PFF credited him with allowing seven receptions on nine targets for 112 yards.

LB Zaire Franklin: 45.4 overall grade

Similarly to Okereke, Franklin made some impact plays in the passing game, including a pass breakup in the red zone as well. He was credited with three missed tackles while allowing four receptions on seven targets for 52 yards.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: 37.8 overall grade

Odenigbo is a rotational pass rusher who has been having a solid season thus far, but he didn’t grade out well in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. It’s likely due to him not recording a pressure or run stop on his 24 snaps.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire