Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 15 win over Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) continued to move up in the playoff race thanks to their big 27-17 win over the New England Patriots (9-5) on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium,

Currently holding the No. 5 seed in the playoff race, the Colts control their own destiny into the postseason with three games remaining. The big win over the Patriots showed they have what it takes to beat the top teams in the conference as opposed to simply competing with them.

Following the win, let’s take a look at the best and worst game grades for the Colts from Pro Football Focus:

Top 3 Offense

LG Quenton Nelson: 86.0 overall grade

Nelson helped pave the way for the run game on Saturday night and held up extremely well in pass protection. PFF credited Nelson without allowing a single pressure on 14 pass-blocking snaps while grading out as the best run-blocker on the team.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 79.0 overall grade

The MVP candidate continues his stellar campaign. Taylor took 29 carries for 170 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown that will be remembered in the halls of Lucas Oil Stadium for a very long time.

RT Braden Smith: 76.5 overall grade

The only way to beat the Patriots would have been through the offensive line. Smith helped make good on that notion. He was credited with just one pressure allowed on 14 pass-blocking snaps and was the second-highest graded run-blocker on the offensive line.

Top 3 Defense

LB Darius Leonard: 74.7 overall grade

The Maniac was all over the place. Truly the heart of the defense, Leonard had a crucial interception in the red zone just before the first half ended and nearly forced another takeaway when he punched a ball out but the Patriots recovered. He was also credited with two defensive stops.

S Andrew Sendejo: 74.1 overall grade

One thing I’ll say about Sendejo: the man flies around the field with no regard for his body. Sendejo laid some nasty hits on the Patriots offense. He was credited with giving up a touchdown to Hunter Henry and is in question for Week 16 due to a concussion.

Story continues

LB Bobby Okereke: 73.2 overall grade

This was a big game for Okereke. He had that full-extension interception to kick off the second half of the game and allowed a 41.7 passer rating in coverage, according to PFF. He was also credited with two pressures and a defensive stop.

Bottom 3 Offense

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 54.9 overall grade

It was a relatively rough outing for Alie-Cox. Though he made an impact in the run game, he dropped what should have been a touchdown in the end zone. Making good on those opportunities is something Alie-Cox must improve in.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 49.5 overall grade

Pittman Jr. caught just one pass on five targets for seven yards before his ejection in the third quarter. Though the ejection wasn’t warranted and didn’t impact his grade, it was going to be tough sledding against one of the league’s best cornerbacks in J.C. Jackson.

QB Carson Wentz: 35.2 overall grade

I think we may have seen Wentz’s worst game this season. Between late throws, poor mechanics and giving the Patriots defenders multiple chances at a turnover, Wentz simply didn’t have it. Fortunately, Jonathan Taylor made up for it because Wentz was a massive dud in this game. He will need to bounce back in Week 16.

Bottom 3 Defense

DE Kwity Paye: 53.1 overall grade

It wasn’t all terrible for the rookie edge rusher. He was credited with three pressures and a quarterback hit on 34 pass-rushing snaps. Hopefully, he can make a bigger impact over the final three games and hit a groove going into the playoffs.

DT Taylor Stallworth: 40.6 overall grade

Stallworth was credited with two pressures on 19 pass-blocking snaps but also had a penalty and was given a 23.0 tackling grade.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: 38.1 overall grade

Muhammad had two pressures, including a quarterback hit, but struggled to set the edge in the run game.

1

1