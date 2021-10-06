Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 4 win over Dolphins

Grabbing their first win of the season, the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) had a number of encouraging developments against the struggling Miami Dolphins (1-3) in the Week 4 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Before we move on from this matchup, we’ll be taking a look at the game grades from Pro Football Focus. We gave our grades position-by-position from the matchup, but now it’s time to take a look at how they graded the game.

To qualify for the grades, we are going to use an arbitrary snaps cutoff of 20% on either side of the ball.

Here are the best and worst PFF grades for the Colts from the Week 4 win:

Top 3 Offense

TE Jack Doyle: 86.2

Doyle was limited by a back injury and played just 21 snaps in the game, most of which came in the second half. His solid run blocking for the game is what essentially got him the highest offensive score of the aftenoon.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 78.2

Finally, we got to see the breakout performance from the second-year back. Taylor took 16 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown. There would have been major problems if Taylor couldn’t dominate against the Dolphins run defense.

QB Carson Wentz: 76.2

Statistically, this may have been Wentz’s best game. He was still limited by the ankle sprains, but it was clear he was much more mobile and thus, more comfortable. He still had a number of missed throws and was responsible for a sack, but this was a clean, efficient day for QB1.

Top 3 Defense

LB Bobby Okereke: 90.3

That’s two games in a row now that Okereke has both looked good and graded out well in the eyes of PFF. It helps going against a Jacoby Brissett-led offense, but this was an encouraging step forward for the young linebacker.

DT DeForest Buckner: 82.8

Buckner didn’t record a sack but was credited with generating three pressures. The Colts will need to see more from him in Week 5, but he still remains the defense’s best player.

DE Kemoko Turay: 77.1

Finally some life on the edge. Turay showed up with extra snaps as rookie Kwity Paye dealt with a hamstring injury. Turay had two sacks on the day while adding two run stops as well. Hopefully, this means more snaps in the future.

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Parris Campbell: 50.5

It has been a rough start to the season for Campbell. He’s not involved at all in the offense and while it was a terrible drop, there was a deep target that he probably should have come down with. Hopefully, he gets going soon.

LT Eric Fisher: 33.0

Woof. The second game in a row that Fisher has looked out of place. Rookie Jaelan Phillips had his way with Fisher, who was credited with allowing four pressures. The Colts must have better play moving forward from their left tackle.

C Ryan Kelly: 31.9

Another slow start to the season, Kelly was also credited with allowing four pressures and a sack. The anchor of the offensive line hasn’t looked like his typical self through the first four games.

Bottom 3 Defense

S Andrew Sendejo: 57.8

Filling in for the injured Khari Willis, Sendejo was given one of the worst grades for the game. But even in the high 50s, that’s still considered serviceable in the eyes of PFF.

CB Xavier Rhodes: 57.5

The veteran cornerback has struggled big time in his two games back from a calf injury. To make matters worse, Rhodes committed two horrendous pass interference penalties late in the game. Against a better team, that might lead to a different outcome.

S Julian Blackmon: 52.8

Blackmon was only credited with two targets and one reception for 10 yards. He was credited with a missed tackle so that may have brought his PFF grade down a bit.

