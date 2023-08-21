Colts PFF grades: Best, worst performers in preseason win vs Bears

The Indianapolis Colts secured their first win of the preseason during their lone home matchup in a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

With two preseason games under their belts, the Colts are set to close out the preseason on a short week with a visit to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some of the highest and lowest PPF grades for the Colts in Week 2 of the preseason, as well as a few other notable grades thrown in.

Top 5 offense

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

WR James Washington (90.0)

WR Josh Downs (83.8)

QB Sam Ehlinger (82.6)

WR D.J. Montgomery (81.4)

TE Will Mallory (70.6)

Washington joined the team the day before the game and led the offense with 42 receiving yards, which all came on one play. The rookie in Downs continues to shine during the preseason as does Ehlinger. Montgomery also is a new face joining the team just before the game while the rookie in Mallory made his preseason debut.

Bottom 5 offense

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

C Dakoda Shepley (29.8)

OT Matthew Vanderslice (33.1)

G Arlington Hambright (34.8)

RB Jason Huntley (34.8)

TE Michael Jacobson (50.1)

Hambright was the lowest-graded player out of the starting units working from the right guard spot. He showed much more promise working at left tackle during the preseason opener so maybe he makes a switch back.

Top 5 defense

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Cross has been extremely impressive since the start of camp. He’s clearly playing faster and with less hesitation. Stuard has been a star of the preseason and is a lock as the LB4 behind the Big Three.

Bottom 5 defense

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Adebawore was second on the team with four total pressures so it’s unclear why he graded so poorly. Rush’s only target resulted in a 35-yard touchdown when he got beat badly on a double move.

Top 5 special teams

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jaylon Jones (88.9)

LB Cameron McGrone (76.8)

S Henry Black (73.4)

S Ronnie Harrison (73.1)

S Trevor Denbow (65.8)

Jones had a strong game overall, but his work on special teams was fantastic. Meanwhile, Black has put together two solid performances in the preseason, and his work on special teams has given him a chance to land a spot on the roster.

Bottom 5 special teams

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LB Liam Anderson (29.0)

WR Amari Rodgers (29.3)

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (37.0)

CB JuJu Brents (43.7)

CB Kevin Toliver II (47.1)

Both Anderson and Rodgers were credited with penalties on special teams while Taylor-Stuart was credited with a missed tackle. Brents only played four snaps on special teams so it’s nothing to be concerned about.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire