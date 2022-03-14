Colts pending free agent G Mark Glowinski to sign with Giants

Indianapolis Colts pending free agent right guard Mark Glowinski has agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Giants, first reported Monday by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

After spending the last four seasons with the Colts as the starting right guard, Glowinski will now get his chance to hold another starting role with the Giants, who are looking to build up their offensive line.

Fowler reported that the contract is for three years worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed. The news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

OG Mark Glowinski has agreed to terms with the New York Giants, per source — three years at $20 million with $11.4 million fully guaranteed, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Former #Colts OL Mark Glowinski has agreed to terms with the #Giants. He gets 3 years for $20M with $11.4M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

With Glowinski heading to East Rutherford, the Colts may turn their attention to re-signing some of their veteran pending free agents like Matt Pryor and Chris Reed.

They could also be looking to give third-year guard Danny Pinter a shot as the starting right guard.

So as the Colts look to find a new left tackle, they will now have a new right guard starting in 2022.

