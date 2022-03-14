Colts pending free agent G Mark Glowinski to sign with Giants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Indianapolis Colts pending free agent right guard Mark Glowinski has agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Giants, first reported Monday by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

After spending the last four seasons with the Colts as the starting right guard, Glowinski will now get his chance to hold another starting role with the Giants, who are looking to build up their offensive line.

Fowler reported that the contract is for three years worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed. The news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Glowinski heading to East Rutherford, the Colts may turn their attention to re-signing some of their veteran pending free agents like Matt Pryor and Chris Reed.

They could also be looking to give third-year guard Danny Pinter a shot as the starting right guard.

So as the Colts look to find a new left tackle, they will now have a new right guard starting in 2022.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Texans declined Colts' attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson

Mo Alie-Cox's new contract worth up to $18 million

Colts to re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox

List

Colts' 2022 free agency tracker

Recommended Stories