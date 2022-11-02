Colts-Patriots: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s game

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will face the New England Patriots (4-4) in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Indianapolis is a 5.5-point road underdog against New England, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 39.

Colts Wire presents five proposition bets for Sunday’s Colts-Patriots game.

Colts at Patriots: Who wins Week 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29371″>

O/U: 39.5 total points in Colts-Pats?

[pickup_prop id=”29372″>

Ehlinger vs. Jones: More total yards in Week 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29373″>

Taylor vs. Stevenson: More total yards in Week 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29376″>

Pittman vs. Meyers: More receiving yards in Week 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29377″>

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire