Colts partner with Special Olympics for flag football game 'NFL Slimetime'
The Indianapolis Colts partnered with Special Olympics to host a flag football game.
Roquan Smith became emotional when he learned Robert Quinn had been traded to the Eagles
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sprained an ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Colts. He sat out Wednesday’s practice while rehabbing, but he did not wear a boot while meeting with the media. It’s an ankle sprain. I’ll leave it at that,” Tannehill said, via Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. Tannehill missed one offensive snap while [more]
Navigator also is asking for permission to use eminent domain to obtain easements for the carbon capture pipeline from reluctant property owners.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be playing through his right thumb injury. But for the third consecutive week, he didn’t practice on Wednesday. Rodgers has been on the injury report since Week Six with the injury. But he’s been a full participant in each of the last two Thursday practices. In Week Six he was [more]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill walked out wearing sneakers Wednesday to talk to reporters with no hint of a limp. Then the Tennessee Titans quarterback spent the next few minutes sidestepping questions about his sprained right ankle just as he dodges pass rushers trying to take down Tannehill on the field. Yes, Tannehill's right ankle feels better than after the Titans' 19-10 win over Indianapolis when he left the stadium wearing a walking boot.
Ryan Poles stated in the summer he didn't want to trade Robert Quinn. Things changed.
Bears GM Ryan Poles said it was a tough decision to trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
The Eagles are still looking to get better.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
After seeing a viral video of a special needs teen on social media, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reached out and made contact with the family to offer help.
ESPN released a statement on claims that Mac Jones' intercepted pass hit their SkyCam wire.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who face tough matchups in Week 8. These players may tank your fantasy score so stack your roster accordingly. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)