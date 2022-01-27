Colts parting ways with DL coach Brian Baker

The Colts have started to make changes to their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the team is parting ways with defensive line coach Brian Baker. Baker spent the last two years with the team and was a teammate of Colts head coach Frank Reich when they were at the University of Maryland.

The Colts slipped against the run during the 2021 season — they allowed 109.1 yards per game after giving up 90.5 in 2020 — and also produced fewer sacks.

Baker’s departure may not be the only change to the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a finalist for head coaching jobs in Chicago and Jacksonville, although it does look like the Jaguars are moving toward hiring Byron Leftwich.

In addition to the possibility of losing Eberflus, team owner Jim Irsay’s anger about falling short of the playoffs could also be the impetus for changes to the staff ahead of next season.

