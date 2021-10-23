Colts’ Parris Campbell looking at 2-3 month recovery

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell underwent surgery this week to correct a foot injury he suffered in Week 6 and even though it could potentially knock him out for the rest of the season, there is still hope he returns.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media on Friday that Campbell is looking at a recovery timeline of 2-3 months to heal from the foot injury he suffered on the 51-yard touchdown play against the Houston Texans.

“He could be back. So, the surgery and everything went well and it’s two to three months they’re saying. So, if you do the math on eight weeks, there’s a few weeks to go in the regular season,” Reich said. “So, certainly not going to rule that out. I think Parris (Campbell) is of the mindset that he’s going to work hard and so we’ll just see how it plays out.”

The team placed Campbell on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Campbell’s career has been riddled with injuries throughout his rookie and sophomore seasons. This will be the fifth surgery he’s undergone that we know about during his young career.

The former second-round pick still has a year left on his contract so it’s unlikely the team parts ways with him, but he’ll be out to prove something when he returns either at the end of this season or in 2022.

