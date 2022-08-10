Colts’ Parris Campbell (hamstring) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out earlier this week due to a hamstring injury.

As the Colts had the day off Tuesday, it appeared the extra rest helped Campbell get back on the field with the team preparing for the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13.

Parris Campbell is in pads. We’ll see if the hamstring has healed enough to participate. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Campbell missed the majority of Monday’s practice with what was described as hamstring tightness. It didn’t appear to be a serious injury, but Colts fans don’t want to hear any of that considering Campbell’s injury history through the first three years of his career.

Campbell has been shining during the first half of training camp, and it’s clear his rapport with new quarterback Matt Ryan is building.

Soft tissue injuries are never ideal this time of year, but it appears Campbell is healthy enough to practice in pads.

