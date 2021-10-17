Colts’ Parris Campbell (foot) ruled OUT vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered a foot injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Houston Texans.

After catching that long touchdown pass for 51 yards to get the Colts on the board, Campbell went to the locker room to be evaluated for a foot injury. Then, he came back to the sideline but was ruled out during the second quarter.

It has been a rough career for Campbell, who continues to deal with injuries. The potential has always been intriguing, but it’s hard to rely on a player that can’t stay on the field. Hopefully, it isn’t too serious.

With Campbell out, the Colts will rely on Ashton Dulin and Zach Pascal to take his place.

