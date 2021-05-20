Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

Colts’ Parris Campbell cleared fully for OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has been oozing with potential ever since he entered the league in 2019 as a second-round pick, but injuries have derailed the speedster’s career.

Limited to just nine games in two seasons with the Colts, Campbell has had a career’s worth of injuries—and some—since he stepped on the NFL field. The most recent injury was a torn PCL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, which wound up keeping him out of the entire campaign.

However, the Ohio State product told reporters at OTAs Wednesday that he was cleared 100% by the team’s doctors last week and is a full go for the offseason workouts.

“Yeah, things have been going great. I actually got cleared 100 percent as of last week,” Campbell said Wednesday. “So, it feels good to be back out there having fun. Everything is good.”

Campbell has been an intriguing option in the passing game ever since the Colts drafted him. His game-breaking speed and vision after the catch make him a dangerous threat anywhere he lines up in the formation.

Campbell showed some of that during the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the 2020 season. He finished the opener with six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards, all of which were team-highs for the game.

It was an exciting start to a promising campaign until the first snap of the game in Week 2 resulted in Campbell taking an end-around and receiving an awkward hit, tearing his MCL and PCL.

That season-ending injury, along with three surgeries on separate injuries in 2019, have led to a frustrating start to his career.

“No, I think that is a great word. Obviously, it’s been things that are out of my control,” Campbell said. “Some of these injuries are just freak injuries. But it’s definitely been frustrating, but I’m also motivated for what’s ahead.”

Campbell should go right into the slot role in the formation while Michael Pittman Jr. works mostly at the X and T.Y. Hilton returns as the Z/Flanker role in the offense.

With new quarterback Carson Wentz, there is potential for Campbell to continue his ascension as long as he stays healthy. His skill set is still very much needed in the offense.

Staying healthy is the objective for Campbell and if he can achieve that, it could unlock another level to the offense.

Related

Colts planned to draft Christian Darrisaw before Kwity Paye fell

Colts sign draft picks Sam Ehlinger, Kylen Granson to rookie contracts

Colts free agent OT Le'Raven Clark to sign with Eagles

Recommended Stories

  • Colts have 8th-youngest roster in NFL

    Colts have just five players 30 or older.

  • Jalen Hurts: I'm 'not above' competing for Eagles' starting QB job

    Jalen Hurts goes into his second NFL season not certain about his status as the starting QB for the Eagles, and he's OK with that.

  • Every former Ohio State player currently on an NFL roster

    The 2021 NFL draft is over and that means there are even more Ohio State football players on rosters. Here they are broken down by team.

  • Zack Greinke's Athletics dominance complimented by Chad Pinder

    "Today he got the better of us.

  • Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger signs rookie contract with the Colts

    Sam Ehlinger is now officially an Indianapolis Colt. He has returned to the team to participate in in-person workouts this week.

  • Colts sign draft picks Sam Ehlinger, Kylen Granson to rookie contracts

    The 2021 draft class is now under contract.

  • Memphis Grizzlies grind out win over San Antonio Spurs to advance in NBA's play-in tournament

    Grit and Grind is back.

  • Jeremy Lin posts farewell message to NBA after not getting call up

    "For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."

  • Motor racing-Mercedes F1 boss warns of 'bendy wing' protests

    Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff warned on Thursday of possible protests and court action if Formula One's governing body did not speed up a 'half-baked' clampdown on flexible rear wings. The Austrian spoke after McLaren principal Andreas Seidl said some rivals were gaining an unacceptable advantage because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had put off action until June 15. "Delaying the introduction for whatever reason leaves us in a legal vacuum and leaves the door open for protests," Wolff, whose team have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix.

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Entering 16th year as pro, Cris Cyborg explains why she doesn’t plan on slowing down

    On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.

  • The Daily Sweat: It's possible Lakers remind us of their greatness against Warriors in play-in game

    While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 first round: live score and latest updates

    Full leaderboard Tee times for the first round

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 title win, teases fight

    Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.