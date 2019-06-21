Colts owner spends over $5 million at guitar auction

Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn’t spent all his cap space on this year’s football team.

But he just dropped nearly $4 million for a single guitar.

According to David Lindquist of the Indianapolis Star, Irsay spent $3.975 million for the 1969 Fender Stratocaster which David Gilmour played on several Pink Floyd albums including “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

Irsay also bought Gilmour’s 1969 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar (which he played on “Wish You Were Here”) for $1.095 million, and a travel case for “The Black Strat” for $175,000.

That $5.245 million was part of more than $21 million from an auction of Gilmour’s guitars which benefitted ClientEarth, an environmental law organization which tries to fight climate change.

The incomparable David Gilmour.. the greatest “phrasing” guitarist in the world!! Honored to bring The Black Strat to the public. The most expensive guitar EVER purchased. And for charity!!! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 20, 2019





Irsay has long collected rock memorabilia, and has previously bought guitars played by John Lennon, Prince, Jerry Garcia, and Bob Dylan.

What he hasn’t bought as many of lately is players, as the Colts have a league-high $55 million in cap space at the moment, after an offseason which saw them add some parts but make no major splashes.