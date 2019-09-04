Colts owner Jim Irsay turned down $3.2 billion offer for team

Jim Irsay might be distraught about losing Andrew Luck, but he’s not willing to just give up on the Indianapolis Colts. Irsay recently turned down a $3.2 billion offer for the team, according to the Indy Star.

The team confirmed the offer, and made it clear the Colts are not currently for sale.

Still, that’s a staggering amount of money. According to Forbes’ list of the most valuable NFL franchises — which conveniently came out Wednesday — the Colts are worth $2.65 billion. That figure ranked 20th among all 32 NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys ranked first on Forbes’ list at $5.5 billion.

Had Irsay accepted the deal, it would have set the record for the most money received for an NFL team. The Carolina Panthers currently hold that record after the team sold for $2.2 billion in May 2018.

