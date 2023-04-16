Colts owner Jim Irsay trolls Twitter with NFL draft strategy: 'All options on the table'

Jim Irsay offered some insight into the Indianapolis Colts' strategy ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Or did he?

The outspoken Colts owner appeared to troll the public with a tweet Sunday about the team's first-round approach with respect to draft-eligible quarterbacks.

"For the '23 draft, we have many options," Irsay wrote. "With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—or trade up and take a QB—OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT."

"All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!

The tweet included photos of quarterbacks CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

While it is notable to see a team owner speculating on draft strategy, the tweet itself offered little clarity on the Colts' approach with the fourth overall pick — other than the fact they appear to be considering multiple approaches.

The Colts received below-average quarterback play from Matt Ryan last season and turned to rookie Sam Ehlinger later in the campaign as the team struggled to a 4-12-1 record. Quarterback Nick Foles is also is currently on the Colts' roster.

The 2023 NFL draft takes place April 27.

