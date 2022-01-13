Colts owner Jim Irsay: 'I'm going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win'

INDIANAPOLIS — The way the Colts ended their season, dropping two winnable games in a row when either would have put Indianapolis in the playoffs, clearly left a lasting impression on franchise owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay summoned general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich to the facility for a meeting on Sunday night that lasted several hours, a meeting that Reich said later was to hold the pair accountable for the Colts’ collapse in the final two games.

The team’s owner later told Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell that it was clear that changes need to be made.

Irsay has followed up the meeting with a public letter to the Colts fan base that makes his disappointment in the 2021 season clear and issues a vow to be better.

The Carson Wentz dilemma: Should Colts trade for, sign or draft a QB? Or keep the one they have?

NFL power rankings: Two playoff teams outside top 14 as 2021 regular season ends

NFL mock draft 2022: Three QBs land in top 20 picks of first round

Jim Irsay speaks as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings during a Colts game in September.

“When we started this season 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb," Irsay wrote. "We all were hopeful we could dig our way out of the hole and reach the playoffs, and we should have. But we ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history.

"The buck stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team. We are already working toward the future, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come.

"As always, thank you for your support of the Colts in 2021. This was a rough way to end our year, but this bad taste will fuel and motivate us even more next season. I promise you there are some exciting days to come.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay promises fans a winner in letter