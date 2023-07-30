Colts owner Jim Irsay had some insane things to say about Jonathan Taylor’s situation

The Jonathan Taylor trade drama has been dominating NFL headlines over the past 48 hours. Colts owner Jim Irsay and the team have been at odds with Taylor over a contract extension.

After a meeting with Irsay, Taylor has formally requested a trade. Irsay had, how should we put it, an interesting take on the situation.

I don’t know if this is a poor attempt at dark humor or what exactly the point of this quote was, but Irsay took things in an interesting direction when asked about the trade request. Here is the full quote courtesy of NFL on ESPN:

Jim Irsay weighed in on Jonathan Taylor's trade request 😳 pic.twitter.com/r389zDZVKG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire