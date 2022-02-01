  • Oops!
Colts owner Jim Irsay giving away Super Bowl tickets, trip to hardcore Bengals fans

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay tweeted Tuesday morning that he is sending two pairs of "hard core" Bengals fans to Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Airfare, hotel room and game tickets will be included – per Irsay. Candidates for the package must prove in a retweet that they are "hard core Bengals fans."

The clock is ticking, though. The deadline is 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bengals and Colts did not meet during the 2021 season. Led by Philip Rivers, Indianapolis defeated Joe Burrow and Cincinnati, 31-27, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Oct. 2020.

One possible "hard core" example, via Twitter:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colts' Jim Irsay giving Super Bowl tickets to 'hard core' Bengals fans

