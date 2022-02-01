Colts owner Jim Irsay giving away Super Bowl tickets, trip to hardcore Bengals fans

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay tweeted Tuesday morning that he is sending two pairs of "hard core" Bengals fans to Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Airfare, hotel room and game tickets will be included – per Irsay. Candidates for the package must prove in a retweet that they are "hard core Bengals fans."

The clock is ticking, though. The deadline is 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bengals and Colts did not meet during the 2021 season. Led by Philip Rivers, Indianapolis defeated Joe Burrow and Cincinnati, 31-27, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Oct. 2020.

I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL. Who are dey??? Airfare, hotel room, game tickets. Respond via a retweet and PROOF THAT YOU'RE A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN. Deadline 11pm tonight. Have at it! (Colts fans tomorrow).👍🏈😎 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 1, 2022

One possible "hard core" example, via Twitter:

My dad Thomas Somerville is the hardcore fan with permanent proof! After the Bengal’s playoff win, he TATTOOED his season ticket seat of years around his BELLY BUTTON. After the Titans’s win, he went further and permanently DYED my dog like a Bengals Tiger! https://t.co/JPX80buSTx pic.twitter.com/VpsvWa6Naw — adelene somerville (@addysome) February 1, 2022

