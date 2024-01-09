Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for "severe respiratory illness"

Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a "severe respiratory illness." The team issued a statement on Tuesday morning regarding the situation.

The team added that Irsay is receiving "excellent care."

"We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers," the Colts said.

As noted by Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Irsay has not been seen publicly "in weeks." Holder adds that the team had been receiving "numerous questions" about Irsay's whereabouts in recent weeks.

Irsay, 64, became owner of the Colts in 1997, inheriting the team from his late father, Bob.