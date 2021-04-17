Colts’ over/under win total set at 10 for 2021 season

The Indianapolis Colts have to get through the 2021 NFL draft but they are excited about ushering in a potentially new era after trading for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.

It seems the oddsmakers are joining the Colts in their excitement as the over/under for wins in 2021 has been released by BetMGM. With a new 17-game schedule coming up, Vegas currently has the Colts set at 10 wins.

That total is the highest in the division. BetMGM has the Tennessee Titans set at nine wins followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars at 6.5 and the Houston Texans at 4.5.

That over/under for the Colts is also tied with the Cleveland Browns for the fourth-highest in the AFC. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (12), Baltimore Ravens (11) and Buffalo Bills (10.5) have a higher over/under at this point int the offseason.

The Colts have a lot of work to do, and their path to an AFC South championship won’t be easy. Wentz has to prove he’s not the quarterback from 2020 while the defense faes major questions with it’s pass rush, specifically from the edge.

But if they can figure those two things out, the Colts could be leading the division by the time the playoffs roll around.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Related