Colts get outbid in Matthew Stafford sweepstakes

The Indianapolis Colts had interest in trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford but they were outbid by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

While we had previously discussed what it might take to trade for Stafford, the Rams likely blew all offers out of the water. They reportedly sent two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Stafford.

The Colts had interest, per Peter King of NBC Sports, but they were never going to pay that price.

Carolina was very interested in Stafford, and competed for him. Denver too. Indy and SF as well. The Rams had to pay more than they wanted (obviously). — Peter King (@peter_king) January 31, 2021

The Colts were never going to part ways with multiple first-round picks. If they had, most everybody would have been shocked. At most, the Colts were expected to offer the No. 21 overall pick and a Day 2 selection.

But now, the Colts have to go back to square one with their quarterback plans. Philip Rivers has retired and the Colts can either look to the depressing options in free agency or make a splash by trading up in the draft.

Regardless, Chris Ballard has his work cut out for him this offseason.