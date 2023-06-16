Colts’ OT Bernhard Raimann featured on PFF’s All-Breakout Team

It seems that Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann is popular this offseason.

After making Pro Football Focus’ list of AFC breakout candidates, Raimann has made another list. The sophomore left tackle has been named to PFF’s 2023 All-Breakout Team.

With all the issues the Colts had on the offensive line last season, surprisingly, the one guy who didn’t have a down year was Raimann, who was consistently solid across the board, finishing with a 73.3 offensive grade, 74.7 run-blocking grade and a 71.4 pass-blocking grade. After a 48.5 pass-blocking grade against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, Raimann didn’t have a single game below 70 the rest of the season. If the rest of the offensive line bounces back to what each member has historically been capable of, then Anthony Richardson’s going to have plenty of time to throw in his rookie year.

Each season PFF populates players who may not yet be household names but could change that by having a breakout season. Last year, players like Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, and Andrew Thomas made the list. The selections are based on 11-personnel starting lineups, including offense and defense groupings. Raimann is one of the two tackles to make the team.

This bodes well for an offense that will install a rookie quarterback who needs help as he grows. Considering that Raimann has also recently added weight to his frame, the Colts are in a good position for the left tackle position to have stability.

