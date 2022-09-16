Colts’ optimal game plan vs. Jaguars in Week 2

Coming off a frustrating tie in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, head coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts are looking to right the ship as they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 2.

While this may seem like an easy way for Indy to pick up their first win of the year, it’s a good reminder that the Colts have not won at TIAA Bank Field since 2014. Of course, many players have a sour taste in their mouths after last season ended at the hand of the Jaguars in Week 18.

Reich’s game plan should be different this time around. With a new defensive coordinator and a new quarterback, it should present some new opportunities to make big plays and not force anything.

However, the Jaguars should not be dismissed, as they have talent all over their young roster.

Here is the game plan the Colts will likely follow heading into Sunday.

Get after Trevor Lawrence

One of the most frustrating parts of that regular-season finale, and last season in general, was the Colts’ inability to get after opposing quarterbacks. In their last meeting, Trevor Lawrence had one of the best games of his rookie year, throwing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He had way too long in the pocket, which made him comfortable and able to get off some big throws. Getting after him and providing pressure all afternoon will be key for the Colts pass rush that played relatively well against Houston down the stretch.

Stick with the run

When the Colts fell behind last season, it seems that the run game was abandoned and the playcalling shifted. Jonathan Taylor proved last week that his All-Pro 2021 campaign was no fluke and he is ready to defend his rushing title. Keeping the ball on the ground builds momentum and sets up play-action, which helps the entire offense stay on the field.

This young Jacksonville defense allowed 85 rushing yards last week, which means Quenton Nelson and the rest of the Indianapolis offensive line will have to rise to the challenge. Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd will have to be accounted for after he racked up 11 total tackles against Washington in week one.

Stop the run

On the flip side, the Colts have to do a better job of stopping the run. Last week, Gus Bradley’s defensive unit did relatively well against the run allowing only 77 yards. This is more impressive considering they were without Shaquille Leonard. While the All-Pro linebacker’s status for Sunday is still in question, they have a formidable 1-2 punch with James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

The duo garnered 113 yards on the ground last week which can’t happen again if the Colts want to pick up their first win of the year. If Leonard is unable to go, Bobby Okereke will have to step up and have another big week.

Win on special teams

With Rodrigo Blankenship being released this past week, the Colts are faced with a difficult decision at kicker. After bringing in Chase McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Lucas Havrisik, the Colts have just a couple of days to decide who will be kicking off on Sunday. As we saw against the Texans, having a reliable kicker, in all factions of the game, can make all the difference.

Creating space

One of the more frustrating parts of the Week 1 tie was the Colts receivers failing to get open in the first half. Michael Pittman Jr. accounted for over a third of Matt Ryan’s passing yards, which is expected from a No. 1 receiver, but other players need to step up as well.

With Alec Pierce still in concussion protocol, look for options like Parris Campbell or Ashton Dulin to have a larger role against the Jaguars if the rookie receiver is unable to go. The Jaguars’ young secondary is filled with talent, but will be a good challenge for the Colts receivers.

Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell had a big week last week, picking off Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter. Rookie linebacker Travon Walker also walked away with an interception, showing his ability to play all over the field. Look for Matt Ryan to attack this young corps early and often as the Colts try to get their first win in 2022.

