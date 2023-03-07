Colts opt against use of franchise tag in 2023
The Colts have not used the franchise tag since 2013.
The Colts have not used the franchise tag since 2013.
49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine that the team was hopeful that quarterback Brock Purdy would be able to have elbow surgery this week and it looks like things are heading in that direction. Purdy was set to meet with doctors late last week and Lynch told Michael Silver of the [more]
Carson Wentz, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay are among the notable names getting cut this year. Here are other players who were released ahead of 2023 free agency.
A day after pulling off the largest comeback in Big Ten Tournament history, Ohio State came up well short against Iowa in the championship game.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Now that the Ravens have tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson at the non-exclusive level, Jackson is now able to negotiate a contract with other teams — though Baltimore will have the opportunity to match it. But we can already cross one of the potential suitors off the list. According to multiple reports, the Falcons will not [more]
Just when fans thought Tom Brady's iconic career was over, there's speculation that the former Patriots quarterback may not be ready to call it quits.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.
The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension on Tuesday, and that had a domino effect that could impact the Bears and David Montgomery.
With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The news arrives at the NFL's franchise tag deadline.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The New York Jets have been in talks with the Green Bay Packers and their four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old’s future in the NFL is unclear, and he has not said whether he intends to stay with the Packers, look for a new team or retire in the coming months. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, who must give him permission before he can talk to other teams.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.