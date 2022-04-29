Colts have opportunity to trade back for more picks on Day 2

Death, taxes and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard searching to add more picks in the NFL draft.

Those three things are the most inevitable occurrences in life. Entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts find themselves in a solid position after what was a wild Round 1 on Thursday night.

There are plenty of players available for the Colts to be interested in going into the second round. Given the way the board fell, it wouldn’t be surprised at all if Ballard moved back from No. 42 overall in an effort to add another pick on Day 2.

Of course, there is a chance the Colts stay put and draft a player they have highly ranked on their board. There are still plenty of wide receivers who could help the Colts.

There is also the chance Ballard looks to move up for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who surprisingly fell out of the first round Thursday night. But we detailed why that risk might not be worth it. Plus, we know Ballard doesn’t like to get into bidding wars.

While some factions of the fanbase may be tired of the Colts moving back and constantly adding picks, the process may call for it at No. 42 overall. The board has fallen in such a way that a plethora of talented prospects is available early in Round 2. If the Colts feel strongly enough about their draft board, it would present the chance to move back and add picks.

Making that move could result in the Colts adding more weapons for quarterback Matt Ryan, who could use a new wide receiver opposite Michael Pittman Jr. or a tight end to develop alongside Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.

The Colts may not even have to move back super far. According to the trade value chart, the Colts could trade back roughly eight spots and still recoup a mid-to-late third-round pick. Those charts aren’t perfect but as we saw Thursday night, some teams are willing to overpay in order to move up for a prospect they really like.

Typically, Ballard likes to take advantage of those situations. It’s partly why he’s considered one of the best draft-day traders among NFL general managers.

Story continues

Day 2 of the draft is shaping up to be another wild ride and if the Colts have the chance to move back a handful of spots while adding another pick on Friday night, don’t be surprised if Ballard jumps at the opportunity.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts in prime position to draft WR on Day 2 Titans trade A.J. Brown out of AFC South Commanders trade for Colts original pick, select Jahan Dotson

List