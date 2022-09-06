Colts open Week 1 as heavy favorites over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are well into their preparation for the regular-season opener against the Houston Texans (0-0) at NRG Stadium.

As expected, the Colts are viewed as strong favorites to open the season against a Texans team that held the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts are the biggest favorites of the week to open the season, being favored by more than a touchdown for this road matchup.

Spread Moneyline Total Points Indianapolis Colts (0-0) -7.5 -380 O 46.5

-110 Houston Texans (0-0) +7.5 +300 U 46.5

-110

It should be no surprise that the Colts are favored in this game. The Texans made some subtle improvements to the roster this offseason, but there are still major question marks on both sides of the ball for Houston.

In the two games between the teams in 2021, the Colts were dominant. Indy outscored the Texans 62-3 on the season thanks to massive performances from running back Jonathan Taylor. Across those two games, Taylor recorded 46 carries for 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Colts haven’t won a Week 1 game since the 2013 season. There isn’t currently a player on the roster that was a part of that team.

After making some big changes on both sides of the ball, the Colts are looking to compete for the AFC South title for the first time since 2014. In order to do that, they have to win games like this when they are heavy favorites.

