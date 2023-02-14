Colts open offseason in basement of ESPN’s power rankings

The 2023 offseason is officially underway, and the Indianapolis Colts have a lot of work to do.

While we know who the head coach likely is going to be, assuming Shane Steichen’s contract terms provide no issue, there are a lot of big decisions coming up after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

In ESPN’s latest power rankings, the Colts sit at No. 30 overall, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals (No. 31) and Houston Texans (No. 32). Here’s what Stephen Holder of ESPN said about the ranking:

“Offseason in three or fewer words: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback The Colts are still trying to resolve what has been a lengthy coaching search featuring a number of candidates. But that might not even be their biggest decision of the offseason. With the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft at their disposal, the Colts have their best opportunity yet to address their yearslong quarterback problem. Will they get it right?”

The offseason has just begun and there are so many changes expected to come that the rankings are likely going to change before the season even arrives.

The biggest priority this offseason is finding a new quarterback. That is almost certainly going to come through the draft as the Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick, but it will be interesting to see if Steichen’s arrival sways the Colts into favoring one prospect more than the others.

It should be an interesting handful of months coming up as the Colts hope to climb themselves out of the power rankings basement as quickly as possible.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire