Colts open as 6.5-point underdogs to Eagles in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will clash for a Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts got through their noisy week with an upset win on the road, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in prime time on Monday night.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts will open the week as home underdogs against the Eagles:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) -6.5 -300 O 44

-110 Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) +6.5 +250 U 44

-110

It’s no surprise the Colts are significant underdogs even at home while coming off a win. The first victory under interim head coach Jeff Saturday was an emotional one, but the real test arrives this week.

The Colts showed a lot of fight and resiliency to be able to go on the road and win despite all the noise surrounding the team throughout the week. Now, they’ll have to face one of the most complete teams in the NFL under a familiar face in Nick Sirianni on the other sideline.

The offense proved to be much more competent with Matt Ryan back under center and the offensive line holding up. We’ll see how much they can continue that against a strong Eagles defense that has threats at every level.

We’ll check back in to see if the odds change at all, but it’s no surprise the Colts will enter this week as underdogs.

