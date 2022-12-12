Colts open as 4.5-point underdogs to Vikings in Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) will open the new week as modest underdogs in the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (10-3).

As the Colts come out of their bye week, the Vikings are coming off a divisional loss to the Detroit Lions. With four games remaining in the regular season, Vikings are looking to solidify their spot in the playoffs while the Colts are looking to see where they end up in the 2023 draft order.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts open Week 15 as 4.5-point underdogs on the road:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) +4.5 +180 O 46.5

-110 Minnesota Vikings (10-3) -4.5 -210 U 46.5

-110

Despite the Colts being all but eliminated from playoff contention, this game was flexed to the early Saturday slot. So the Colts will play their third consecutive nationally televised game and will have done so in four straight weeks when Week 16 is concluded.

The Vikings have one of the best records in the NFC but have split their last four games. They’ve been especially tough at home, winning six of their seven games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings offense has weapons at each position. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having another incredible season and just torched the Lions secondary to the tune of 213 receiving yards.

We’ll see if the line shifts at all throughout the week, especially if the Colts make any changes coming out of the bye, but they are modest underdogs for this quasi prime-time matchup.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire