Colts open 2021 season at No. 20 in USA TODAY’s power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts will open the 2021 season sitting at No. 20 overall in USA TODAY’s power rankings leading up to the Week 1 matchups.

As the Colts journey through what was a busy preseason, they had to deal with significant injuries and issues dealing with COVID-19. They are mostly healthy heading into the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but that doesn’t help their place in the power rankings.

Nate Davis of USA TODAY wrote in his rankings about the concerns he has for the Colts following the whirlwind of a preseason.

20. Colts (13): Pretty disastrous preseason for a team trying to break in a new quarterback, whose susceptibility to injury and reluctance to be vaccinated left offense spinning its wheels in August and staring down the barrel of what could be a brutal start giving Indianapolis’ early schedule.

In the rest of the division, the Tennessee Titans (No. 7) followed by the Colts (No. 20), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 29) and Houston Texans (No. 32).

Not only do the Colts face massive questions as one of the least-vaccinated teams in the NFL, but there are also still major questions as to what kind of quarterback they are getting in Carson Wentz, who joined the team this offseason via trade.

The Colts will be tested right off the bat when the Seahawks come to town as slight road favorites at Lucas Oil Stadium in what will be the start of a brutal stretch of games to open the season.

The roster is deep enough to come out of that stretch in one piece, but plenty of questions remain ahead for the Colts.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related