Colts open as 2.5-point underdogs vs. Ravens in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) have been winners in five of their last six games but they will be opening the week against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) as home underdogs.

With an elite defense and the electric play of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Colts will have their biggest test to date. In the eyes of BetMGM, they are 2.5-point home underdogs for the Week 9 matchup.

The line could change at some point as the Ravens are dealing with a potential issues with COVID-19 as All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive. The Ravens are expected to place multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact.

This matchup will likely have an impact down the road in the AFC playoff race. As it currently stands entering Week 9, the Ravens hold the No. 5 seed while the Colts are right behind them at No. 6 in the seven-team playoff pool.

Without their All-Pro cornerback and starting left tackle in Ronnie Stanley, the Colts certainly have a chance with the way their defense has been playing, but this will likely be tightly contested matchup.

