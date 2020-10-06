Colts open as 2.5-point favorites over Browns in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) are enjoying a three-game winning streak and will be on the road again in Week 5 to visit the Cleveland Browns (3-1), who have nearly started the season in the exact same way.

Both teams lost their opening-week matchups against division rivals only to bounce back and win their next three games. The Colts have dominated their opponents defensively while the Browns are coming off of an exciting comeback against the Cowboys in Week 4.

Despite being on the road for the second week in a row, the Colts will open the week as slight 2.5-point favorites over the Browns in Week 5, per BetMGM.

The opening total for the matchup sits at a modest 47.5 points with the Colts’ Moneyline opening at -150.

This matchup will certainly be an interesting one. These are two teams who want to run the ball down their opponents’ throats while making big plays on the defensive side of the ball.

The Colts are dealing with some injuries to a handful of key players. There is a chance they will be without starters Anthony Castonzo (rib), Bobby Okereke (thumb) and Darius Leonard (groin).

As both teams strive to extend their respective winning streaks, this should be a close matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Related