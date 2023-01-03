Colts open as 2.5-point favorites over Texans in Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) will open the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans (2-13-1) as favorites at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Texans are looking to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts also are in competition for a top-five selection.

Here are the opening odds for the finale, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Houston Texans (2-13-1) +2.5 +120 O 38.5

-109 Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) -2.5 -140 U 38.5

-111

As evident in the odds, this game could go either way. This is a matchup featuring two of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Colts will be starting Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, who takes over for the injured Nick Foles. The veteran quarterback suffered a ribs injury against the New York Giants in Week 17.

Both teams will be entering the offseason looking for new quarterbacks, and this rematch of a Week 1 tie could have plenty of draft implications.

