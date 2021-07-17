Colts OL projected to be 9th in pass protection for 2021

It is no secret that the Indianapolis Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL thanks to the unit’s consistency, continuity and high-end play at multiple spots.

There will be a question mark at left tackle following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, but the Colts are hoping to fill that void with veteran Eric Fisher, whose Week 1 status is still up in the air as he works back from Achilles rehab.

In projecting each offensive line’s pass-block win rate (PBWR) for the 2021 season, ESPN ranked the Colts’ unit ninth-best in the NFL.

“9. Indianapolis Colts

Projected PBWR: 61%

Projected offensive line: Eric Fisher (36th), Quenton Nelson (3rd), Ryan Kelly (18th), Mark Glowinski (49th), Braden Smith (30th) Adding Fisher blunts the loss of the retiring Anthony Castonzo, who finished 21st in PBWR among tackles last season, but it’s still a downgrade at left tackle. With Nelson still anchoring the line, though — only Joel Bitonio and Zack Martin had a higher PBWR at guard last season — the Colts are in solid shape.”

Ninth might feel a little low on this list for Colts fans. The pass-protection unit has been a consistent reason why the offense has had success in the passing game during the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

With an All-Pro in left guard Quenton Nelson, a Pro-Bowl caliber center in Ryan Kelly and an emerging stud at right tackle in Braden Smith, the Colts are set up nicely on the front line.

Right guard Mark Glowinski has been solid as well, making an impact in the run game while proving to be an adequate pass-protector. The biggest question mark resides in left tackle.

Regardless, the Colts have one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL and if Fisher isn’t hampered too much by the Achilles injury, there shouldn’t be any questions about the starting unit in 2021.