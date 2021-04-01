Colts officially re-sign WR T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton officially to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

The Hilton deal was reported last week and he almost signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but the Colts were able to close the deal thanks ot Jim Irsay stepping in at the last second.

Now, the deal is official and Hilton will be wearing the horseshoe for the next season. Beyond that remains to be seen but the Ghost wil lbe back as a big part of the offense, which now includes Carson Wentz.

Hilton had a down year statistically even though Philip Rivers arrived on the scene. He recorded 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. will be working as the 1a-1b in the wide receiver room. The Colts will move Hilton around the formation a lot while Pittman Jr. will work mostly as the X.

It was necessary to get Hilton back with the Colts, especially when the market dried up so quickly. Now he’s back with Indy looking to make a run at something special with the only team he’s ever played for.

