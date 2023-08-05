Colts officially sign RB Kenyan Drake, place WR Ethan Fernea on IR

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed running back Kenyan Drake and placed wide receiver Ethan Fernea on the season-ending injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday.

Drake’s agency announced the signing Friday afternoon, adding some veteran depth to the backfield after Zack Moss underwent surgery to repair a broken arm while Jonathan Taylor remains on the PUP list.

Drake is likely to get plenty of run during the preseason while the Colts continue to ride the hot hands at training camp with Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and Zavier Scott.

The Fernea injury is a bit of a surprise considering it wasn’t reported before this news release. However, the injury is apparently significant enough to the point where Fernea will miss the entire season. He, along with rookie offensive tackle Jake Witt, were both placed on the season-ending list before Saturday night’s training camp practice.

