Colts officially sign QB Nick Foles
The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Nick Foles and waived quarterback James Morgan, the team announced Monday.
Foles will be joining the Colts on a two-year deal as the backup to starter Matt Ryan, who was acquired for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
With the roster at the maximum capacity of 90 players, Morgan is the roster casualty. A fourth-round pick in 2020 with the New York Jets, Morgan signed with the Colts this offseason on a futures basis.
Foles will now join a quarterback room including the aforementioned Ryan, 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger and 2022 undrafted rookie free agent Jack Coan.
