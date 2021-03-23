Colts officially sign DE Isaac Rochell

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Isaac Rochell, the team officially announced Monday.

Though the deal was reported late last week, this announcement makes the move official. Rochell represents the first outside free agent the Colts signed on the market since the new league year began on March 17.

It may be a depth signing as Rochell is likely to work in the rotation as an edge rusher with limited snaps. But the 26-year-old may also be working on the interior as a depth piece.

The Colts also re-signed running back Marlon Mack and cornerback Xavier Rhodes last week but have yet to announce the signings.

Rochell is likely to be in the running for a depth spot rather than a starting role as it has become clear the Colts are leaning on the development of their young edge rushers like Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Tyquan Lewis.

