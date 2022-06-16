Colts officially sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, the team announced Wednesday.

Because of the shocking retirement of safety Khari Willis, the Colts didn’t need to make a corresponding move in order to make room for Odenigbo on the roster.

The former seventh-round pick is likely going to be competing for a roster spot or a place on the practice squad throughout training camp and the preseason.

In 41 career games (15 starts), Odenigbo has recorded 10.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

