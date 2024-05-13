Colts officially sign fourth round pick OL Tanor Bortolini

The Indianapolis Colts made it official, announcing that they’ve signed fourth round pick and offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.

The contract specifics for Bortolini have not yet been released, but for an idea, Aaron Wilson reported that third-round pick Matt Goncalves’ four-year rookie deal is worth $5.839 million with a signing bonus of $1.066 million.

Bortolini put together one of the more impressive performances at the NFL Combine, and not just among the offensive line group, but of all prospects. He posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.78, which included a 4.94-second 40, along with elite broad, vertical, and agility testing.

Bortolini brings interior versatility to the Colts’ offensive line, able to play either guard position or center. Over the last two seasons, he allowed 17 pressures and two sacks. This past year, he ranked 28th among 200-plus centers in pass-blocking efficiency and 70th in PFF’s run-blocking grade.

Along with Bortolini’s athleticism and versatility, the Colts really like his fit within the locker room.

“To me, with Wisconsin, you know you’re getting,” said area scout Tyler Hughes, “smart, tough, reliable offensive lineman. He’s a guy that started at four different positions for them. (He) He played guard last year, then once (Joe) Tippman left, he bumped inside to center. The best thing about him, I’m sure you guys saw his personality, he’s outgoing, a jokester, but his nickname is ‘Badger,’ and that’s kind of the staple of their program. So when you get the nickname Badger, he represents the program extremely well and what we want in our locker room.”

With Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Will Fries all returning for the 2024 season, in the short-term, Bortolini likely provides improved depth and increases the competition along the interior. Looking ahead to 2025, he could potentially see a much larger role, with both Kelly and Fries set to be free agents.

Second-round pick Adonai Mitchell and fourth-round pick Anthony Gould are the only draft picks for the Colts who remain unsigned.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire