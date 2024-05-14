Colts officially sign fifth-round pick WR Anthony Gould

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed fifth-round pick and wide receiver Anthony Gould.

We have signed WR Anthony Gould. We have now signed 8 of our 9 draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2024

The contract specifics for Gould have not been released, but for an idea, Jaylon Carlies, who the Colts selected nine picks after Gould, will earn $4.36 million over his four-year rookie deal, along with a $336,240 signing bonus.

Gould provides more speed to the Colts’ offense, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. At Oregon State last season, Gould averaged 16.2 yards per catch, with almost 40 percent of his receptions going for 15 or more yards.

On offense, Gould can bring another vertical presence with his speed, or he could be used as a pre-snap motion man and get designed touches in space where his YAC abilities can take over.

Gould’s biggest impact, however, this season could come on special teams as a return man. Returning punts, Gould averaged 15.7 yards per return over his career, scoring two touchdowns.

“Speed for sure, and he’s got a fearlessness about him too,” said Colts’ area scout Tyler Hughes. “He’s a smaller guy, but he’s not afraid to get vertical. You know, he’ll hang in there, catch a punt, and then get vertical, and then he’s got the threat of hitting a home run, for sure.”

Second-round pick and fellow wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is the last member of the Colts’ draft class that remains unsigned.

