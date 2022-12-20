Colts officially place RB Jonathan Taylor on IR among several moves

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the injured reserve list Tuesday due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 15.

It wasn’t the only move the Colts made, though, and there was at least one mildly surprising move that involved the release of a productive, rotational defensive end in the form of Ifeadi Odenigbo. The Colts also made some moves to the practice squad.

Here’s a recap of the moves the Colts made Tuesday, some of which had already been covered:

RB Jonathan Taylor placed on IR

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo waived

RB Jordan Wilkins signed from the practice squad

LB Cameron McGrone signed from Patriots' practice squad

TE Dominique Dafney signed to the practice squad

RB Aaron Shampklin signed to the practice squad

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire