Colts officially place RB Jonathan Taylor on IR among several moves
As expected, the Indianapolis Colts placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the injured reserve list Tuesday due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 15.
It wasn’t the only move the Colts made, though, and there was at least one mildly surprising move that involved the release of a productive, rotational defensive end in the form of Ifeadi Odenigbo. The Colts also made some moves to the practice squad.
Here’s a recap of the moves the Colts made Tuesday, some of which had already been covered:
RB Jonathan Taylor placed on IR
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo waived
RB Jordan Wilkins signed from the practice squad
LB Cameron McGrone signed from Patriots' practice squad
TE Dominique Dafney signed to the practice squad
RB Aaron Shampklin signed to the practice squad
