Colts officially hold No. 4 pick in 2023 NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts officially hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

After losing to the Houston Texans in Week 18, the Colts secured a top-five pick. However, they got some help from the Denver Broncos, who defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude their season.

That Broncos win moved the Colts up one spot in the draft order and, they will officially hold the No. 4 overall pick.

Here’s a look at the top-four picks:

Chicago Bears (3-14) Houston Texans (3-13-1) Arizona Cardinals (4-13) Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

It will be a very interesting offseason for the Colts and having this high of a pick certainly means they are going after a quarterback. Which quarterback that will be remains to be seen, but this gives them to chance to either sit and wait to see what happens or move up for their guy.

The first order of business will be to find a new head coach. We took a look at some top candidates the Colts could consider.

Then the main focus will be finding a quarterback through the draft.

