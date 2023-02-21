Colts predicted to trade Jonathan Taylor by Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated predicts the Colts will trade Jonathan Taylor 'at some point during the 2023 season.'
Sports Illustrated predicts the Colts will trade Jonathan Taylor 'at some point during the 2023 season.'
When Frank Reich was hired as the Colts head coach in 2018, he was the last head coach hired in that cycle and he had to do some catching up to teams that had already started putting their staffs together. Reich was on the other end of the spectrum this time. The Panthers made Reich [more]
Draymond Green pointed out how his own career accolades far outweighed everyone else's on the All-Star Game court -- except for a specific Los Angeles Lakers star.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
The Cowboys have a franchise quarterback. That apparently isn’t keeping them from considering the possibility of adding a different one. According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. They may be intrigued by Stroud, but they remain committed to Dak Prescott. He’s entering the third year of [more]
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
Quarterback Derek Carr has been a free agent for a week. The market for unrestricted free agents opens in less than three weeks. Time, as they say, is a-wastin’. Carr’s brother, David, said Monday on NFL Network that Derek nevertheless plans to take his time. “It’s gonna be a long process,” David Carr said, via [more]
Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
The Browns have elected to part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the second change at a coordinator position this offseason.
During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023. Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup. That was said [more]
"They have gone about it the wrong way," Ernie Els said about LIV, "and they've really upended a lot of good the game stands for."
Would the Patriots actually consider going with Bailey Zappe in 2024 or 2025 instead of paying up to keep Mac Jones? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry laid out both sides of an interesting debate on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Gannon has a plan for what the Cardinals’ offense will look like with Murray, and it will be different than what it was under Kliff Kingsbury.
The former Kentucky quarterback is a polarizing prospect.
The Eagles had a choice to make at punter for Super Bowl LVII and they opted to bring Arryn Siposs back from injured reserve after he missed six games with an ankle injury. That choice loomed large in the fourth quarter when Siposs was called on to punt at the end of a short Eagles [more]
Do the Patriots have the right guy at the most important position on the field? Our Tom E. Curran assesses the state of the QB position in New England by taking stock of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe while posing a very expensive question.