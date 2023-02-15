Penn State, Jalen Pickett crush Illinois to stop losing streak
Jalen Pickett went off on Illinois to snap Penn State basketball's losing streak.
Jalen Pickett went off on Illinois to snap Penn State basketball's losing streak.
Jalen Pickett eclipsed 2,000 career points while dropping 41 on the Illini.
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
Jae Crowder spoke about his return to Milwaukee and first practice with the Bucks and addressed why he sat out in Phoenix all season.
Mikaela Shiffrin has split with long-time coach Mike Day just days before she competes in the giant slalom and slalom at the World Ski Championships, according to the US ski team."Mikaela Shiffrin will be moving forward with new coaching, and will continue to be supported closely by the Stifel US Alpine Ski Team coaches for the remainder of the season and in the future," the team said in a statement on Wednesday.
Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 02/14/2023
(Boston Bruins) with a Spectacular Goal from Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins, 02/14/2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
Gradey Dick scored a career-high 26 points while Kevin McCullar dished a career-best eight assists. Kansas once again sits atop the Big 12 standings.
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Norman Powell added 24, and the Clippers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 134-124 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson made it clear he doesn't respect the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team: 'They're scumbags.'
Freshman Connor Essegian scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a key 64-59 win over Michigan on Tuesday night.
Jrue Holiday's 40-point night highlights Bucks' 131-125 overtime victory over Celtics
The Warriors are taking a risk they realize might backfire by trading away James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.