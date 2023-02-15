Penn State, Jalen Pickett crush Illinois to stop losing streak

AFP

Mikaela Shiffrin has split with long-time coach Mike Day just days before she competes in the giant slalom and slalom at the World Ski Championships, according to the US ski team."Mikaela Shiffrin will be moving forward with new coaching, and will continue to be supported closely by the Stifel US Alpine Ski Team coaches for the remainder of the season and in the future," the team said in a statement on Wednesday.