Colts officially eliminated from playoff contention

The Indianapolis Colts have been officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday night.

It was always a long shot that the Colts were going to make the playoffs after their start to the season and their recent stretch of games. It would have taken a historic set of events to get them into the playoffs.

The Colts have been all about making history this season but they’ve been on the wrong side of it almost every time in 2022.

With the Colts failing to make the playoffs, it’s the sixth time in eight years they’ve failed to achieve the objective. They haven’t won a divisional title since 2014, and the direction of the team seems non-existent going into the offseason.

The Colts still have three games remaining and are approaching a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With nothing else to play for, the Colts will soon begin their focus of making offseason changes to the front office, coaching staff and personnel.

