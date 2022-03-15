Colts officially announce Mo Alie-Cox contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

It was reported Monday following the start of the legal tampering period that Alie-Cox was returning on a three-year deal worth up to $18 million. We broke down the structure of the contract, which includes all $8.2 million guaranteed during the first two seasons.

It’s technically labeled as a contract extension because the team re-signed him before the start of the new league year, which is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Regardless, the Colts brought back one of their key free agents and it was even more necessary because of the retirement of starter Jack Doyle. Despite Doyle still having one more season left on his contract, his retirement opened an even bigger hole at a position of need.

With Alie-Cox working as the starter, the Colts also have 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson, who works more as an H-back or flex tight end. The Colts should still be expected to add a tight end in some capacity to round out the depth in the room.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

How will Colts replace Mark Glowinski? Breaking down Mo Alie-Cox's new contract with the Colts Mark Glowinski could net Colts a 2023 compensatory pick

List