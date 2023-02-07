What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft pick could look like

What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week.

But it hasn't.

ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his latest mock draft, and in it he has the Indianapolis Colts trading up for the Bears' No. 1 pick. In return, Miller has the Bears getting the Colts' No. 4, No. 35 picks, a fourth-rounder and a third-rounder in 2024.

Now while this is a hypothetical trade, what makes it stand out is the fact that Miller did his research first.

"I spoke to a few people in the league for context on what might seem like a fair deal, and this fits for both franchises," Miller wrote.

Fans probably won't be particularly pleased with that trade, it's not too dissimilar from the trade the Bears made to move up from No. 3 to No. 2 to draft, cover your eyes, Mitchell Trubisky in 2017. For the San Francisco 49ers' second-overall pick, the Bears sent the 3rd, 67th and 111th pick, plus a third-round pick in 2018.

The Tennessee Titans traded the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft (along wit a fourth- and sixth-round pick) to the Los Angeles Rams for their first-round, two second-round picks and a third-round pick, plus another first- and third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Titans dropped down a lot further, which explains the bigger haul for the Bears.

But it might also quell the hopes of some fans hoping a team with two first-round picks this year trade them both to the Bears to move up.

The 2005 trade between the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers is an interesting one to examine too. The Chargers traded No. 1 overall pick Eli Manning to the Giants for No. 4 overall pick Phillip Rivers. The same to draft slots the Bears and Colts have.

The Giants also sent the Chargers a third-round pick, and a first-and fifth-round pick in the following year's draft.

If that No. 35 that Miller suggests the Bears get from the Colts could be flipped into say Tee Higgins, this might not be a bad trade.

"Indy can get its signal-caller, and Chicago should still have the chance to land a top defender while adding a haul of draft assets, including a valuable second-rounder," Miller wrote.

And if you're curious, Miller has the Bears selecting Georgia DT Jalen Carter with that fourth-overall pick, which would be a coup if it played out that way.

Many mock drafts have the Bears selecting Carter No. 1 overall, but to trade back and still land him while bringing in some more picks, that's a dream scenario.

