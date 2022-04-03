Colts go offense early in latest Pro Football Network mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from adding rookies to their roster during the 2022 NFL draft.

While general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t have a first-round pick for the third time in the last four years, he will have to make do with his first selection being at No. 42 overall.

It has been a wild offseason already even if the number of moves suggests otherwise. Trading away Carson Wentz netted the Colts two third-round picks while moving up five spots in the second round. The Colts then traded their initial third-round pick for Matt Ryan.

In Pro Football Network’s latest four-round mock draft by Oliver Hodgkinson, the Colts hit offense early.

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Raimann appears to be a fit for the Colts even if there will be questions about his ability to hold the edge with lesser length (32 7/8 inches). A former tight end, Raimann moves extremely well in space and while he has plenty of work to do in terms of solidifying his upside as a starter, the athletic traits are there.

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: WR John Metchie III, Alabama

Even after tearing his ACL during the 2021 season, Metchie is still expected to go on Day 2 at the latest. The Alabama product only had one full season as a starter but he looked the part. In 13 games, he recorded 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He also showed some promise during his sophomore season when he stepped in to start 11 games while Jaylen Waddle dealt with an injury.

Depending on Metchie’s rehab progress, he would have the chance to immediately fight for the WR2 role opposite Michael Pittman Jr. in the Colts offense.

Round 4 | No. 122 overall

The Pick: EDGE Jesse Luketa, Penn State

This pick doesn’t really fit the Colts and what they prefer in their edge rushers. Luketa’s arm length is below the 33-inch threshold that we’ve seen Chris Ballard stick to while his 7.29 three-cone leaves a lot to be desired at 253 pounds. He did go to the Senior Bowl, which is a checked box for the Colts. He’s also highly regarded as a leader. On Day 3, the Colts are more likely to take a shot on a more athletic edge rusher.

