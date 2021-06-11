Colts OC talks tailoring offense to Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady got a nice promotion this offseason and will be tasked with helping assimilate Carson Wentz to the offense following the big trade.

The 28-year-old already has experience working in a similar offense under Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s offensive coordinator in 2016-2017. But they still needed to use the spring workouts to tailor the offense toward Wentz’s best qualities.

Brady told Colts media last week just how they plan to do that without making major changes to the offensive scheme.

“Well, for the most part it’s not like we are installing a new offense just for him,” Brady said. “It’s just what fits for him, how we call a game – as far as him and Frank (Reich) will communicate, the three of us. It’s the flow of the game as far as first and second down, what are some good concepts to run, third down what he likes.”

Having the chemistry between Reich and Wentz should help smooth the transition for the former No. 2 overall pick. Moving past that disastrous 2020 season will be the main objective for Wentz, and focusing on the new offense will help do that.

It will be a game of give and take when it comes to finding the perfect offense for Wentz. They will be able to some of the concepts they couldn’t with Philip Rivers in 2020, but there will also be some things they can’t do with Wentz.

“Just going up and down of what fits him well in order to make our offense a success,” Brady said. “Not just what fits him well, but there are some things that fit our offense well that we need to improve for him, that he needs to get better and get more reps at as well. So it’s a blend of both, not everything is just built around him but is built around our entire offense.”

Wentz holds the Colts’ season in his hands. The roster is good enough to make a playoff run, but it will all come down to what kind of quarterback they get in 2021.

